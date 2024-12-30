Organised Crimes Rise in Suryapet

Suryapet: The district police intensified efforts to combat organised crimes, including illegal Public Distribution System (PDS) rice business, ganja smuggling, and unauthorised sand transportation which have seen a significant rise in 2024.

According to the annual crime report released by Superintendent of Police Sunpreet Singh, cases involving PDS rice business, ganja smuggling, and illegal sand transportation increased by over 100 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023. Serving as a key transit point for the illicit movement of PDS rice, ganja, and sand, the district police prioritised these activities.

Illegal PDS rice business cases surged to 170 in 2024 from 68 in 2023, marking a 161 per cent increase. Authorities seized 3,198 quintals of rice and arrested 289 accused, compared to 1,088 quintals and 78 arrests in 2023.

Similarly, illegal sand transportation cases rose to 522 in 2024 from 205 in 2023, reflecting a 153 per cent increase.

Additionally, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases saw a 40 per cent rise in 2024 compared to the previous year. The police arrested 135 persons and seized 318 kilograms of ganja

Superintendent Sunpreet Singh stated, "The significant rise in these crime categories demonstrates both the persistence of organised criminal activities and the effectiveness of our focused enforcement strategies. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community."