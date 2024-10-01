Organic Ice Cream Brand Iceberg Plans Expansion With Rs 11 Cr Investment

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-headquartered organic ice cream brand Iceberg has chalked out expansion plans even as it launched a premium brand ‘organic creamery’ on Tuesday. It is planning to open its 73rd outlet at Kavuri Hills on Road No 36 this Dasera. The store will see an investment of Rs 70 lakh.

The company made its beginning in 2013 in Nellore from a 200 sft outlet with outsourced material and steadily progressed to become a major brand. It now has 64 franchise outlets and eight company-owned outlets. Based in Hyderabad, it has a manufacturing facility in Nellore. Currently, the company is in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Goa. The turnover of the company is Rs 14 crore. It provides direct employment to 100 people and indirectly to 350.

“Our growth will come from existing as well as 25 more new outlets. Of these, 15 will come up in 2025 in Hyderabad and 10 the next year in other locations,” said Dr Suhas B Shetty, founder and chief executive officer of RS Business Ventures, which owns the brand Iceberg.

The company will invest about Rs 11 crore on expansion. “We have a steady demand for franchise opportunities,” he said.

The brand participated in Shark Tank India Season 3. The two-acre manufacturing facility in Nellore has the capacity to make 12,500 litre, expandable up to 25,000 litre. The ice cream brand offers more than 36 flavours. It developed flavours like charcoal, malai khurma, and gulab jamun among others. It was one of the early players to introduce Keto ice cream. It bagged orders to supply these products to a fitness brand, a release said.