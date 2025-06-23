Organ Transplant Can’t Be Connected To Spouse Consent: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad:Justice K. Sarath of the Telangana High Court on Monday directed the authorities of Star Hospital to not insist on spouse consent for organ transplant. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by Risha Subash Navtake Patil and another. Senior counsel Prabhaker Sripada contended that there was no provision for this under the organ transplant Act. The petitioner was aggrieved by the action of hospital authorities who insisted that she must have prior consent of her estranged husband if she wanted to donate her liver to her ailing father. She pointed out that her husband was wilfully withholding such consent to the determent of the health of her father. The judge granted an interim order suspending the operation of the letter requiring such prior consent.

Odisha resident enlarged on bail



Justice J. Sreenivas Rao of the Telangana High Court granted bail to a 31-year-old Odisha labourer in an alleged possession of commercial quantity of ganja. The judge was hearing a criminal petition filed by Haraprasad Sahu. According to the prosecution, the petitioner, along with other accused, was found in possession of 24.120 kg of dry ganja on February 17. Counsel for the petitioner contended that he was falsely implicated and that the mandatory procedures under the NDPS Act were not complied with during seizure. Counsel also pointed out that the petitioner was in judicial custody since February 18, for over 108 days, had no criminal antecedents, was a daily-wage labourer and was willing to cooperate with the investigation. The judge observed that 12 witnesses had been examined, and the petitioner had no criminal antecedents.



Plea against women’s panel



Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court heard a writ plea complaining of excesses by members of the Telangana State Women’s Commission. The writ petition was filed by a government employee, Gundu Srinivas, who alleged that the chairperson and secretary of the commission were summoning him, detaining him, and allegedly pressuring him to pay `1 crore to private respondents Nirmala and Manoj Kumar Siripuram. The petitioner argued that such actions are without jurisdiction and in violation of his constitutional rights. The petitioner contended that the dispute in question was civil in nature, and the Women’s Commission had no authority to intervene or compel settlement. He alleged that he was called to the commission’s office and unlawfully threatened to resolve the matter by paying a substantial amount, which he claimed constitutes an overreach and abuse of power.



Plea filed on Uppal ind. area poll



Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court on Friday disposed of a writ plea challenging the inaction of Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (TGIIC) in addressing objections to the conduct of upcoming elections in the Uppal Notified Municipal Industrial Areas Service Society (UNMIASS). The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by M. Madhusudan Reddy, former chairman of the Industrial Area Local Authority (IALA). The petitioner alleged that scheduled elections were being conducted without updating the voter list for nine years. He pointed out that the conduct of elections violated the revised guidelines issued under the TGIIC circulars of 2013 and 2016, which mandate inclusion of new members and renewal of existing memberships before polls. It was his specific contention that any election without a valid voter list was inherently anti-democratic. It was the case of petitioner that he made representations to TGIIC zonal manager and the election officer raising objections and demanding adherence to the prescribed procedure, which was allegedly in vain. The judge without expressing any opinion on merits, directed the respondent consider the representation in accordance with law and without delay.