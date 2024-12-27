Order over photos on notice boards splits teachers union

Nalgonda: A decision by the district education authorities to make it mandatory for teachers in government schools to display their details along with photographs has divided teachers union in the district.

The measure is to curb impersonation and boost parents' confidence in the quality of education. District authorities instructed schools to showcase teachers' educational qualifications, experience, and photographs on notice boards.

District education officer (DEO) B. Bixapathi directed all headmasters to implement the order. The erstwhile Nalgonda district comprises 571 headmasters, 5,316 school assistants, 7,527 secondary grade teachers, and 853 language pundits. The DEO noted that the Right to Education Act mandates such displays in government schools. He emphasised that government school teachers are generally more qualified and experienced than their private school counterparts, and showcasing these details would address misconceptions about education quality in government schools.

Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TSUTF) leader S. Venkanna welcomed the move, stating that teachers hold a special place in society, and this step will ascertain their identity.

However, the district president of the Tribal Teachers Association, Dasharath Naik, opposed the inclusion of photographs, arguing that while qualifications and experience can be displayed, photos are unnecessary. He noted that no other government department mandates the display of employees' photographs.

BRSV state general secretary Bommaraboina Nagarjuna suggested implementing a facial recognition attendance system in government schools to address impersonation issues in remote areas. He criticised the emphasis on teacher photos, highlighting the neglect of other Right to Education Act guidelines. He proposed that notice boards should also showcase school facilities such as drinking water and toilets to provide a holistic view of the school environment.