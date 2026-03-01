Opposition Propaganda Failed As People Backed Congress: Ponguleti

Nalgonda: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday said the opposition party had resorted to false propaganda as it was unable to digest the growing public support for the Congress government.

Accompanied by panchayat raj and rural development minister D. Anasuya aslo know as Seethakka, he attended a programme at Bhadrachalam to felicitate newly elected Congress sarpanches from the Bhadrachalam Assembly constituency in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

Addressing the gathering, Ponguleti said the Congress wave that began with the Legislative Assembly elections two years ago had continued with the same momentum in the recently held municipal elections and would persist in future polls as well. He said that despite various conspiracies hatched by the opposition, people of the State had consistently stood by the Congress over the past two years.

Describing the Congress victories as a mandate of the people, he alleged that the opposition party was indulging in mudslinging and spreading false propaganda to tarnish the image of the government. He said the ten-year rule of the previous BRS government had pushed Telangana, which was a surplus Budget State at the time of its formation, into debt.

The minister said BRS leaders were unable to accept the welfare schemes being implemented by the Congress government despite financial constraints, as these initiatives were drawing increasing public support for the ruling party.

Referring to remarks made by BRS leaders against Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy and his Cabinet colleagues, Ponguleti said the opposition lacked the courage to accept the truth. He expressed confidence that the Congress would win an additional 10 Assembly segments in the next Legislative Assembly elections and retain power in Telangana.

He assured that the Palem Vagu project, initiated during the tenure of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y. Rajasekhar Reddy, would be completed by the next monsoon crop season. He added that the Ralla Vagu bridge would also be completed at the earliest.

Speaking on the occasion, Seethakka said elected women sarpanches and ward members should work independently and demonstrate that women could excel in delivering effective administration.

Mahabubabad MP Porike Balaram Naik and Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkat Rao also attended the programme.