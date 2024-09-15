Opposition comments reflect conspiracy to damage Hyderabad image: Ponnam Prabhakar

Hyderabad: BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday said the statements of Opposition leaders indicate that a conspiracy was being hatched to damage the brand image of Hyderabad.



Responding to a question whether the government has any evidence about the Opposition’s conspiracy, he replied saying, “Do you want to reveal. Can the Intelligence report be disclosed?” he said, after inspecting the arrangements being made for the smooth conduct of immersion of Ganesh idols in Karimnagar district.

Prabhakar said instructions were issued to the police department to deal firmly against those who try to create law and order problems irrespective of the parties concerned. Speaking to media persons, he said the BRS ruled the State for 10 years.

After losing the elections, they (BRS leaders) are suffering from frustration and speaking unnecessary issues on law and order to demoralize the confidence of people. “It is the responsibility of the Opposition parties to extend cooperation to the State for maintaining law and order. But they are behaving in such a manner to affect law and order,” he said.

Telangana police are ensuring people friendly policing to maintain law and order effectively. Instructions were issued not to permit political rallies and speeches till September 18 and asked the police to take necessary steps for the smooth conduct of the immersion of Ganesh idols in the State on September 17.

Referring to the defection of MLAs issue, he said, “If the Opposition wants to make any statements on defection of MLAs, they can do it after completion of immersion.” He criticized the BRS working president KT Rama Rao for believing in a notion that he and his party only has skill to rule the State.