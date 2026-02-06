Oppn Win in Poll Will Slow Down Growth: Ponguleti

Nalgonda: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Thursday said electing Opposition party candidates in municipal elections would slow down the development of towns.

Campaigning at Palvancha in Kothagudem municipality of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in support of Congress and Left-backed candidates, he said a victory for BRS candidates would negatively affect urban development. He alleged that Opposition councillors could create hurdles in council approvals required for development works.

The minister urged voters to elect Congress and its allied CPM candidates as councillors and corporators to ensure smooth execution of development works in divisions and wards.

Referring to incomplete bridges and roads in Palvancha, he said these projects, taken up during the previous BRS government, remained unfinished, which, he claimed, reflected its inability to execute development works. He said the present Congress government was expediting the pending works and would complete them at the earliest.

He added that funds would be sanctioned for Palvancha’s development after the elections, stating that the town had remained backward for various reasons.

Questioning the BRS leadership, he said, “Is the candidates of BRS, whose government had even not thought to issue new ration cards during its 10 years rule, had moral right to seek votes of the people in the municipal elections.”

He said the urban poor were the worst affected by the housing policy of the previous government and claimed that people were aware of how many beneficiaries had received double-bedroom houses. He said the number of families living in rented houses was higher in towns than in villages.

The minister said the Congress government had revived the Indiramma housing scheme after coming to power and sanctioned houses to 4.5 lakh families in the first phase. He said the second phase would be launched in April and that the government was also focusing on addressing civic issues and improving urban infrastructure.

He said he would take responsibility for resolving long-pending issues in Palvancha, including issuance of pattas to farmers cultivating lands stuck in legal disputes.

He appealed to voters to support Congress and Left-backed candidates in the divisions of Palvancha under the Kothagudem municipal corporation.