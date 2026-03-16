Oppn. slams Governor's speech in Assembly

Hyderabad: The Governor’s address to the Telangana Legislature on Monday drew sharp criticism from the BRS, BJP and CPI, with Opposition leaders accusing the Congress government of forcing Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla to deliver “false claims” in his address to the joint sitting of the Assembly and Council.

Former minister Vemula Prashant Reddy of the BRS described the address as “hollow,” alleging that the Congress government sought to take credit for achievements made under the previous BRS administration. Speaking alongside MLAs Dr K. Sanjay and Padi Kaushik Reddy, he said: “There was no mention of Congress’ Six Guarantees. The Governor was made to make false statements on farm loan waiver, welfare schemes and the Rythu Bharosa programme. Even construction of TIMS hospitals was wrongly claimed as Congress’ achievement.”

BJP MLA Payal Shankar said the government failed to address key promises made by the Congress. “The Governor was made to speak misleading and false statements,” Shankar told reporters. He added that the address lacked vision and offered “nothing that could create hope,” pointing out that 12 pages were devoted to the Telangana Rising global summit while issues such as fee reimbursement, financial dues to employees and pensioners were ignored.

CPI MLA K Sambasiva Rao said that while the speech mentioned progress in programmes like Indiramma Houses and ration card distribution, it failed to address the state’s financial burden of ₹70,000–80,000 crore in outstanding loans. “Funds are being released on paper but not translating into work on the ground, especially in villages. There is hidden disappointment among people which the government must address,” he said.

Opposition leaders insisted the Governor’s speech was not a roadmap but a reflection of what they called the Congress government’s administrative shortcomings.



