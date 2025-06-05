Oppn Parties Slam Karimnagar Delimitation Plan

Karimnagar:Leaders from various political parties have opposed the draft delimitation plan for the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation, which proposes increasing the number of divisions from 60 to 66, calling it unscientific, illogical, and riddled with errors in the voter count.

Town planning, revenue officials, and even IAS officers were misled, with non-existent votes being added to certain divisions, causing confusion among the public. Despite the use of advanced technology, officials failed to accurately demarcate the boundaries of the divisions.

The Town Planning officials appear to have lost control over city affairs. How could IAS officers approve the draft list without proper verification? The process lacks transparency,” they said, adding, “Despite the requirement to use 100-foot and 60-foot roads as natural boundaries for divisions, this guideline was completely ignored.

"Former mayor and BJP leader Y. Sunil Rao alleged that the ruling Congress and AIMIM conspired to so divide the divisions to only benefit them in places where there is a strong opponent. “Unable to fight in the public domain or face their opponents, they are resorting to conspiracies in the delimitation process,” he alleged.

“Congress coming to power is nothing but MIM came to power. In 2005, the Congress took up the delimitation process so that the MIM could win nine corporators’ seats in the municipal corporation and subsequently handed over the deputy mayor post to the MIM. Continuing the trend the Congress has once again unscientifically divided the divisions as part of a conspiracy to hand over the mayor seat to the MIM party in 2025,” he alleged.

The BRS city unit president Challa Harishankar alleged that the list released by the corporation shows 5,000 voters in every division, but in 20th division it has only 3,000 voters while in 63rd division it has only 2,000 voters. The list for 66 divisions doesn’t match the currently available voter list for Karimnagar which led to confusion among the people and leaders,” he said.

“In 2020 municipal elections, the BJP won 13 seats while Congress was limited to zero. The same will be repeated in the coming up municipal elections and the BRS is going to retain its mayor post in the corporation again,” he added.