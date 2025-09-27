Oppn Creating Hurdles For 42% BC Quota: Komatireddy

Nalgonda: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Saturday alleged that Opposition party leaders were trying to create hurdles for the 42 per cent reservation provided to BCs in local body elections.

Speaking to the media in Nalgonda, he said the Congress government had issued a GO to provide 42 per cent BC quota in local authority elections. He claimed some Opposition leaders were encouraging their followers to approach the courts against the decision, thereby obstructing the development of Backward Classes. He appealed to the public not to file cases on this issue. The minister noted that, for the first time in India since Independence, the Telangana government had conducted a caste census and decided to enhance BC reservations in education, employment, and local body elections.

Later, while launching gruha praveshams of Indiramma houses and handing over Patta deeds to beneficiaries, Venkat Reddy said the state government was committed to fulfilling the poor’s dream of owning a house. He said over ₹15 lakh was spent on each house, including land cost, to provide permanent shelter to the poorest of the poor.

“It gives me immense happiness to participate in these housewarming ceremonies. When I see tears of joy in your eyes, my eyes too fill with emotion,” he remarked, describing the project as proof of the Congress government’s commitment to social welfare. He said the Indiramma Housing scheme was realised only because Congress returned to power, and assured that the government was also making arrangements to provide irrigation water to every acre while addressing people’s stated and unstated needs.

The minister criticised the previous BRS government, alleging it had diluted the housing scheme during its 10-year rule in the name of double-bedroom houses and distributed very few to the poor.

He urged villagers to support Congress candidates in the forthcoming MPTC, ZPTC, and Panchayat elections to continue the development momentum.