Operational Issues Cause Chaos at Hyderabad Airport

New Delhi: Check-in systems at various airports faced issues on Wednesday morning due to a system outage, according to a source. The source added that some flights have been delayed due to the issues.

Chaos prevailed at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad as a few flights failed to take off as per the scheduled timing. This left several passengers annoyed as they failed to reach their respective destination on time, prompting them to alter their travel plans. A number of departures were delayed due to operational issues. Responding to the delays, a passenger posted on X, " Absolute chaos at the #Hyd airport as @IndiGo6E delayed multiple flights to #Blr without any information for hours. People are missing meetings and connecting flights. The mgmt has no answers & is nowhere to be seen. The DGCA & GMR websites show that these flights have departed."

"Microsoft Windows reports major service outages globally. IT services/ check in systems at airports are impacted," as per a message for the passengers at the Varanasi airport.

According to the message, airlines have implemented manual check in and boarding procedures. At least four airlines -- IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air and Air India Express -- have been affected, it said.

There were no immediate comments from Microsoft or from the airlines. "Some domestic airlines are currently experiencing operational challenges, which may lead to delays or schedule challenges.

"Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience," DIAL said in a post on X at 7.40 am.

Specific details could not be immediately ascertained.