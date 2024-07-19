Top
Operation Nanhe Farishte: RPF rescues minor boy from Hyderabad railway station

Telangana
19 July 2024 11:46 AM GMT
During inquiry, it was learnt that he abandoned his house after a tiff with his parents
Operation Nanhe Farishte is a constant mission to trace missing/leftover children in trains and at railway stations and hand them over to concerned authorities. — By Arrangement

Hyderabad: Twelve-year-old Mobin was rescued from the railway station in Hyderabad by the Railway Protection Force, under Operation Nanhe Farishre.

During inquiry, it was learnt that he abandoned his house after a tiff with his parents.

SIPF of Hyderabad V. Ranga Rao informed the child line authorities in the city for necessary action.

Operation Nanhe Farishte is a constant mission to trace missing/leftover children in trains and at railway stations and hand them over to concerned authorities.

During 2024, RPF-Hyderabad rescued 20 children and were handed over to concerned authorities for care and protection of the missing/runaway children.

The mission is conducted on the premises of railway stations and on moving trains by the alert staff to ensure a safe and secure environment to the children and also protect them from the traps of child labour and human trafficking, thereby enhancing the overall experience and confidence in the railway system.

