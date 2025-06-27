Operation Muskaan-XI Will Be Conducted From July 1 to 31 In Telangana: Charu Sinha

Hyderabad: The operation Muskaan-XI will be conducted across the State from July 1 to 31. The month-long initiative is aimed at tracing, rescuing, and rehabilitating missing and trafficked children.

As many as 121 Sub-Divisional Police Teams comprising 706 police personnel have been mobilized across Telangana to implement the operation.

The operation will be conducted under the direct supervision of Charu Sinha, Additional Director General of Police, Women Safety Wing, which is the designated nodal agency for the operation in the State.

The police teams will work in coordination with the Women Development and Child Welfare Department, Labour Department, Health Department, Child Welfare Committees (CWCs), District Child Protection Units (DCPUs), and various NGOs to ensure the effective rescue, protection, and rehabilitation of children.

To facilitate seamless coordination, a state-level online convergence meeting was held on Friday at the CID Conference Hall in Hyderabad, chaired by Charu Sinha. Representatives of key stakeholder departments and organizations, including Telangana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Telangana State Legal Services Authority, WD&CW department, Labour department and other agencies attended the meeting virtually online.

The discussions focused on critical concerns such as child labour, bonded labour, and child begging. Emphasis was placed on inter-agency coordination, rescue protocols, legal frameworks, rehabilitation processes, and effective data management via the Telangana State Child Protection and Welfare Portal.