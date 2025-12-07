Operation Kavach: 5K Join in Overnight ‘Nakabandi’

Hyderabad:For the first time in the city, about 5,000 personnel took part in Operation Kavach, an overnight operation covering 150 locations. The extensive ‘nakabandi' ran from 10.30 pm on Friday till 12.30 am, with vehicle inspections, arrests, and seizures aimed at strengthening public security.

While it was officially termed a routine exercise, the operation was widely seen as a response to the recent arrests of terror suspects with Hyderabad connections, and came ahead of the Telangana Rising Global Summit and the New Year celebrations.



City police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar was present on the ground, overseeing sensitive areas including Tolichowki and Gulzar Houz in the Old City, and later monitoring progress from the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre in Banjara Hills via CCTV. The coordinated effort involved multiple units — law and order police, task force, traffic, and Armed Reserve — conducting inspections on approximately 15,000 vehicles and seizing 1,600 for documentation issues.



Eight individuals were detained, and a recovery of half a kilogram of ganja was made in Tukaram Gate, along with registration of over 100 petty cases, according to a statement.



Sajjanar reiterated that 'Operation Kavach' was part of ongoing efforts to ensure Hyderabad remained a safe, crime-free city. These surprise inspections will continue regularly, he said.



Sajjanar on Saturday urged citizens to cooperate with the officers on field duty for their own security and safety and clarified that Operation Kavach was conducted to prevent crime.



TOSS Opens 2026 Exam Fee Payment Window



Hyderabad:The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) has announced the payment schedule for SSC and Intermediate examination fees for the March–April 2026 exams, beginning December 11. Learners can pay without a fine until December 26, after which fines of ₹25 and ₹50 per paper will be applied in the following weeks. A tatkal option will also be available from January 8 to 12.



The exams cover learners enrolled in 2025–26, those who attempted earlier but were unsuccessful, and those who had enrolled previously but never appeared. TOSS has asked learners to check their subject combinations carefully and contact coordinators if any clash arises. AI coordinators have been instructed to guide candidates through the process and avoid excess fee collection.





FIR on fake video of Owaisi

Hyderabad:Tolichowki police registered a first information report on a complaint filed by an AIMIM activist on a 16-second AI-generated video being circulated on social media, falsely portraying AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. The cybercrime teams are tracking the server to identify the person who posted and circulated the video on social media. The social media unit of the city's cybercrime unit is also probing the case, a police officer said.



Stray Dogs Attack Injures 8-Year-Old



Hyderabad:An eight-year-old girl was bitten by a stray dog at Shaheennagar in Pahadishareef on Saturday. The girl was playing outside her house when the stray dog bit her on the leg. Her family members and neighbours immediately shifted her to a nearby hospital.



She is undergoing treatment to prevent infection and is known to be stable. A video of the incident is being circulated on social media.



As of now, no police case has been registered in connection with the incident. The GHMC seemed to have no idea about the dog bite case.



iBomma’s Ravi in police custody 3rd time



Hyderabad:The police on Saturday took custody of movie piracy accused Immadi Ravi of the iBomma portal for the third time since his arrest last month.



Based on a prisoner transit warrant and police custody request petition filed by investigation officer (IO), the court granted three-day police custody of Ravi from Saturday, police said.



The investigators filed the custody petition on Friday stating that they needed to further question Ravi in multiple cybercrime cases. Ravi was escorted to CCS Saturday morning and escorted back in the evening to Chanchalguda prison, police said.



The police will be further questioning Ravi on December 8 and 9 before returning him to judicial custody, sources said. Ravi's bail petition is scheduled for hearing December 8.



Ravi for the first time was taken into five-day police custody on November 24, during which time police reportedly gathered substantial evidence against him. He was then taken into police custody for three days last week.