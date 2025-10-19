‘Operation Kagar’ Gave Desired Results, Says Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday said that the Centre was inclined to approve the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail, the Regional Ring Road (RRR), and the proposed Regional Ring Rail soon. He said the Centre viewed these initiatives as critical for Hyderabad’s future growth and connectivity.

Surveys were currently underway for the Regional Ring Rail alignment. Once the Metro Phase II and Regional Ring Road projects are completed, he noted, Hyderabad will achieve a development model unmatched anywhere in the country, with nearly half the state’s population living within the ring limits.

Speaking at a private programme, Kishan Reddy said that the city was witnessing rapid expansion across multiple sectors — from defence manufacturing to IT, pharmaceuticals, and real estate. He said many in Delhi remark that Hyderabad’s new city and HiTec City areas remind them of Singapore, the minister said that

Extending Diwali greetings and prayers for citizens’ well-being, Kishan Reddy stated that the Secunderabad railway station redevelopment project is progressing rapidly and that over 40 stations across Telangana were being modernised. “Hyderabad has become a preferred city for all sections of society because of its climate, infrastructure, and opportunities,” he said.

In a statement issued separately, Kishan Reddy said the Centre’s drive against left-wing extremism, Operation Kagar, is progressing toward its goal of eradicating Maoist violence nationwide by March 31, 2026. “Over the past three days, more than 300 Naxalites, many from Telugu-speaking areas, have surrendered and joined the mainstream,” he said. Calling it a “remarkable development,” Kishan Reddy said, adding that it reflects people’s growing faith in democracy.

The minister said Maoist-affected districts, once deprived of development, were witnessing steady progress. “It is heartening to see that during this year’s Deepavali celebrations, these regions are stepping out of darkness into light,” the minister said.

Reaffirming that violence had no place in a democracy envisioned by Dr B.R. Ambedkar, Kishan Reddy said that change must come through peaceful means. He added that with the decline of extremism, the Modi government is prioritizing road construction, education, healthcare, welfare measures, and employment generation in the liberated regions.