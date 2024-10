Hyderabad: The Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission will be conducting an open public hearing on Monday on Aggregate Revenue Requirement on the proposals of TG Genco. These proposals have made by Genco for sixth control period from 2024-25 to 2028-29.

The public hearing will be held at TGERC auditorium, Vidyut Niranjan Bhavan, GTS Colony, Kalyannagar, near Vengal Rao Nagar.