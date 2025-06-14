Op Sindoor Stands As Shining Testament To Unparalleled Professionalism: IAF Chief

Hyderabad: The Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) was held at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal on Saturday, marking the successful culmination of the pre-commissioning training of flight cadets of flying and ground duty branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) was the Reviewing Officer (RO) of the parade, who conferred the President's Commission to the graduating Flight Cadets. A total of 254 Flight Cadets graduated today, which included men and women.

The CAS was received by Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command and Air Marshal PK Vohra, Commandant, AFA. The RO was presented with a general salute by the parade, followed by an impressive march past.

On the occasion, nine officers from the Indian Navy, seven officers from the Indian Coast Guard, and one trainee from a friendly foreign country, were also awarded 'Wings' on successful completion of flying training. The ceremony was witnessed by dignitaries as well as the proud family members of the graduating officers.

The highlight of the parade was the 'Commissioning Ceremony' in which the graduating cadets were commissioned as flying officers by the RO. An oath was administered to the graduating officers by the Commandant of the academy, where they pledged to safeguard the sovereignty and honour of the country.

The event also included thrilling displays by the Akash Ganga team, the air warrior drill team, and synchronised aerobatics by the Suryakiran aerobatic team. The graduation parade was interspersed with well-coordinated and synchronised fly-pasts by trainer aircraft that included the Pilatus PC-7 Mk-lI, Hawk, Kiran Mk-1 and Chetak.

In recognition of their exceptional performance across various training disciplines, the RO felicitated the graduating officers. Flying Officer Rohan Krishnamurti from the Flying branch was awarded the President's Plaque and the Chief of the Air Staff Sword of Honour for standing first in the overall order of merit in the Pilots' course.

Flying Officer Nishtha Vaid was awarded the President's Plaque for being first in the overall order of merit in the Ground duty branches.

Addressing the parade, AP Singh commended the newly commissioned officers for their immaculate turnout, precise drill movements and adherence to the highest standards of parade.

Congratulating the graduating officers, he said, “When you chose to serve the nation, you opted for a career that is not only demanding, but also among the most rewarding and honourable. As we look to the future, two things are certain — the fast-evolving character of warfare and the increasing relevance of aerospace power.”

He further added, “Operation Sindoor stands as a shining testament to the unparalleled professionalism of the Indian Air Force. We have demonstrated our ability to deliver precise and decisive blows to the enemy. As for the future of the Air Force, you must understand that the IAF has always been — and will continue to be — the first responder in times of national crisis.”

The CAS underscored the collective responsibility entrusted to the officers, stating, “It is our solemn duty to live up to the trust that every Indian places in the Indian Air Force. Today’s ceremony marks the culmination of years of rigorous training and perseverance, but it is only the beginning of your professional journey. You must continuously strive to expand your horizons and discover new capabilities.”

He concluded by emphasising the path ahead, “The battlespace of the future will be increasingly complex. With the IAF transforming into a true aerospace force, many of you will be at the forefront of India’s ventures into space. These challenges will demand total commitment, relentless focus, innovation, and a deep passion for your calling. The uniform you wear is a symbol of national pride — wear it with honour, lead with courage, and always uphold the core values of the Indian Air Force.”

The parade culminated with the newly commissioned officers marching out in two columns to the resonant notes of martial marching tunes. The commissioning ceremony remains reminiscent in the life of Air Force officers as they are conferred the President's Commission in the presence of their proud parents and family members. It becomes the most memorable day in their career which marks the beginning of a life filled with honour, pride and dignity in service of the nation.