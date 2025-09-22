Only India Can Provide Services to Global Community: AP CM

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday said that the future will be different and "only India can provide services to the global community".

Addressing the 'National Conference on e-Governance' in the port city of Visakhapatnam, chief minister underscored that some countries are suffering from an aging population crisis and despite having technology, he hinted that they don't have people to use it.

"I am telling you future will be different. Only India can provide services to the global community," said Naidu, adding that there is a shortage of nurses, doctors and people to handle technology in Europe, Japan and several other countries, which are facing an aging population crisis.

Contrasting this crisis with India, he said the South Asian giant enjoys the advantage of the largest population in the world, 143 crore people, and termed it a huge market. Naidu pointed out that China has 'only 130 crore population'.

Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning 'Swadeshi movement', Naidu said if 'Swadeshi' can be focused first, then 'we can create big brands'.

"Then if you can expand, producing everything, we can meet the global demand also. That is going to happen in the near future," he said.

Further, Naidu said the southern state is creating a mechanism to produce quantum computers, observing that players like IBM and TCS have come on board for this initiative.

"We took initiative, now quantum computer is coming. I am assuring you within two years' time India is going to produce quantum computers and we are going to export and meet domestic competition in the near future. That is going to happen now," he said.

Noting that the US has Silicon Valley, Naidu said India has Quantum Valley, which is Amaravati. By January, he said India will join the club of quantum computing countries.

According to the CM, only six to seven countries have quantum computing capabilities, and he called Quantum Valley and Artificial Intelligence (AI) a deadly combination.

Underlining that the next 10 years are very crucial as well as inspiring, he said technologies such as AI, machine learning, blockchain and quantum computing will redefine how governments think and act. CM noted that 2047 is not far away and only 22 years away.

Naidu expressed confidence that India will emerge as the number one country in the world. Heaping praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu called him as the right leader in the right place who understands technology and its power.



