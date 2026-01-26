Only Accredited Journalists Allowed To Display "Press" Stickers On Vehicles

HYDERABAD: In a move aimed at curbing misuse, the state government has issued orders restricting the display of “Press” stickers on vehicles exclusively to journalists who possess valid accreditation cards issued by the information and public relations (I&PR) department.

The decision is part of a broader set of revised guidelines governing the issuance of accreditation cards and the regulation of press identification practices.

According to the latest orders, the government has made it clear that unauthorised use of the “Press” sticker or logo would be treated as impersonation and attract strict action under the law.

The guidelines specified that in no circumstances should “Press” markings be displayed on vehicle registration plates.

The government also withdrew its earlier policy of issuing separate “media cards” to journalists who work in the Editorial desks in place of accreditation cards. With the revised rules, desk journalists will now be brought under the same accreditation system as field reporters.

The orders were issued against the backdrop of rising complaints about individuals misusing press stickers and logos to project themselves as journalists and gain undue privileges.

The unauthorized display of press identity has become increasingly common in recent times, leading to confusion at public places, official events and security checkpoints.