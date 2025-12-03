Only 27% Of Urban Poor With NCDs Seek Regular Check-Ups: HHF Survey

Hyderabad: Only 27.1 percent of individuals with chronic illnesses undergo regular check-ups, while 36.2 per cent rarely or never seek follow-up care, according to a survey report of Helping Hand Foundation (HHF). The finding was echoed by government doctors who reported a rising number of non-communicable diseases (NCD) in all age groups.

Dr Beatrice Anne, endocrinologist at NIMS, said younger adults between their late 20s and 30s were now presenting with diabetes and hypertension. At Gandhi Hospital, the dedicated NCD clinic sees around 40 patients daily, while medicine distribution days draw nearly 100 patients requiring refills.

The HHF survey covered 17 NCD clinics and highlighted significant challenges including financial constraints, transportation issues, misinformation, and lifestyle risks.

The HHF survey also revealed low adherence to medical treatment, with only 50.3 per cent of patients completing prescribed medication courses. Mental health concerns are widespread, with more than two-thirds reporting stress or anxiety. Fatalistic beliefs persist, as 13 per cent of respondents believe treatment is unnecessary. Only 12.4 per cent consume fruits and vegetables daily, while 40.1 per cent do not engage in any physical activity. Nearly 70 percent have at least one chronic condition, yet 29.9 per cent are not on any treatment.

HHF founder Mujtaba Hasan Askari said the organisation was shifting towards a community-centric and equity-focused approach to address upstream and midstream barriers.

At HHF’s primary care centres and NCD sub-centres, 10,400 patients over 60 per cent of them aged above 45 are receiving free consultations, medicines, lifestyle counselling and regular monitoring for diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, chronic kidney disease, COPD and other chronic conditions.

According to Dr Neha Farooqi, associate lecturer at the Sydney School of Public Health and HHF advisory board member, inequitable health distribution driven by geographical, financial and cultural barriers continues to limit access to timely care. “These upstream barriers have a direct and significant impact on health outcomes, particularly for low-income patients managing chronic diseases,” she said.