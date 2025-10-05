8 Applications Received For 294 Liquor Shops In Warangal

WARANGAL: Excise department officials have received eight applications for 294 liquor shops in the erstwhile Warangal district. The last date to apply is October 18, and the lottery to select winning bidders will be held on October 23.

The excise department issued the tender notification for liquor shops on September 25 and began receiving applications the next day. Three applications were received from Warangal district for 57 shops, one from Hanamkonda for 67 shops, two from Jangaon for 50 shops, and two from Mahbubabad for 61 shops. No application has been received for Mulugu and Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts, which together have 59 liquor shops.

The Congress government has continued the existing reservation policy for allotment of liquor shops: 15 per cent for the Goud community, 10 per cent for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 5 per cent for Scheduled Tribes (STs). The government has also released details of the two-year tax to be paid six instalments.

The tax amount varies according to the population served by each shop: ₹50 lakh for a population of 5,000, ₹55 lakh for up to 50,000, ₹60 lakh for up to one lakh, ₹65 lakh for up to five lakh, ₹85 lakh for up to 20 lakh, and ₹1.10 crore for a population above 20 lakh.