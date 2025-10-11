Online System Introduced for Bill Submissions, Payments in KGBVs

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has introduced an online system for submission and payment of all bills related to the management of 495 Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs) across the state. According to Director of School Education Naveen Nicholas, the department will release budgets to the respective District Education Officers (DEOs) every three months. The Special Officers of KGBVs must now submit their bills to the DEOs through an online portal, after which the DEOs will release the budget accordingly.

Until now, headmasters were drawing funds directly from school accounts. Recently, the department also began online tracking of items such as rice stocks for mid-day meals, requiring headmasters to record daily inventory details digitally.



