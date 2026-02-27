Online Slot Booking for Ravindra Bharathi Begins

Hyderabad: Online bookings for the Ravindra Bharathi were launched here on Friday for organisers intending to hire the auditorium for cultural, artistic and other events.Speaking at the launch, culture minister Jupally Krishna Rao said adopting technology would bring more transparency to the booking process. He explained that organisers can check the website to see if their preferred date is available. If the slot was free, a payment request will be generated, the payment processed, and the date reserved.

Bookings can be made online for the main hall, mini hall and Paidi Jairaj theatre. The Paidi Jairaj theatre will be allocated only for short film screenings. Organisers can book their slots up to 90 days in advance. Language and Culture Department director Enugu Narasimha Reddy, AO Govind Rao and other officials participated in the event.