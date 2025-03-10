Online Cab Drivers to Start ‘No A/C’ Protest

Hyderabad: Cab drivers associated with Ola, Uber, and other ride-hailing services are preparing to launch a 'No A/C' campaign as a silent protest against the low fares set by app-based gig aggregators. This campaign, scheduled to start next week, aims to highlight the financial struggles faced by drivers due to inadequate fare structures and high commission rates.

According to the cab drivers, app operators have fixed fares even lower than those charged by auto-rickshaws for comparable rides. Additionally, drivers reported paying approximately 30 per cent of their earnings as commissions to these companies.

A similar protest was held in the summer of 2022, where cabs displayed posters stating, "AC ON EXTRA CHARGES – Rs 50 to Rs 100."

Highlighting their plight, cab drivers cited the heavy financial burdens they face, including depreciation costs and monthly loan repayments for vehicles costing around Rs 10 lakh. They accused ride-hailing companies of drastically reducing fares due to competitive pressures, benefiting only the companies and customers while leaving drivers at a loss.

Moreover, the cab drivers' associations have initiated another campaign called #AirportTripBoycott, specifically targeting airport rides facilitated by Ola, Uber, and Rapido. This campaign was also protesting the low fares to the airport.

Despite multiple representations to government and transport authorities requesting uniform and fair pricing, the unions expressed disappointment over the lack of effective action.