Online Bribe Lands SI In ACB Net

KARIMNAGAR: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a sub-inspector of police for allegedly accepting a bribe through a digital payment platform in connection with a sand transport case.

The accused, Vurlugonda Venkateshwarlu, currently posted in the Siddipet Commissionerate and formerly station house officer of Mustabad in Rajanna Sircilla district, was arrested following an investigation into a case registered on February 28, 2026.

According to ACB officials, the officer demanded Rs 20,000 from a complainant to release a sand-laden lorry and later agreed to accept Rs 15,000. The amount was allegedly collected through a police constable, B. Satyanarayana, via a Google Pay transaction sent by the complainant’s associate.

The ACB said the officers acted to obtain undue advantage. After custodial interrogation by the Karimnagar unit, the sub-inspector was arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Karimnagar.

The bureau has appealed to the public to report bribery demands through its toll-free number 1064, assuring confidentiality of complainants.