Online Bribe Lands SI In ACB Net
The accused, Vurlugonda Venkateshwarlu, currently posted in the Siddipet Commissionerate and formerly station house officer of Mustabad in Rajanna Sircilla district, was arrested following an investigation into a case registered on February 28, 2026.
KARIMNAGAR: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a sub-inspector of police for allegedly accepting a bribe through a digital payment platform in connection with a sand transport case.
The accused, Vurlugonda Venkateshwarlu, currently posted in the Siddipet Commissionerate and formerly station house officer of Mustabad in Rajanna Sircilla district, was arrested following an investigation into a case registered on February 28, 2026.
According to ACB officials, the officer demanded Rs 20,000 from a complainant to release a sand-laden lorry and later agreed to accept Rs 15,000. The amount was allegedly collected through a police constable, B. Satyanarayana, via a Google Pay transaction sent by the complainant’s associate.
The ACB said the officers acted to obtain undue advantage. After custodial interrogation by the Karimnagar unit, the sub-inspector was arrested and produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases in Karimnagar.
The bureau has appealed to the public to report bribery demands through its toll-free number 1064, assuring confidentiality of complainants.