Online Betting Led to 51 Suicides, 1,456 Cases in 3 Yrs: CM

HYDERABAD: The state government has said that online betting has become a serious problem which resulted in 51 people involved in such betting committing suicide in Telangana between 2023 and February 2026.

The government also said that “it is a fact that a significant number of people, particularly youth, are becoming victims of illegal online betting applications and are losing substantial amounts of money.”

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who also holds the Home portfolio, in a written reply in the Legislative Assembly, said a going by the cases, “it is confirmed that a large number of people are falling victim to illegal betting apps and incurring heavy losses.”

He said a “considerable number of cases” related to online betting were reported in the state and that between 2023 and February this year, the state saw 1,456 such cases. In Hyderabad too “multiple cases were reported’ with total losses amounting to Rs 4.35 crore,

The 51 suicides related to use of betting apps involved youth due to financial distress caused by losses resulting from online gambling. However, no suicides related to online betting were reported in the last three years in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said.

Online gambling crisis

Between 2023 and Feb. 2026:

1,456 cases, 51 suicides, Rs 4.35 cr lost

Special investigation team to probe online betting app cases

Betting app promoters facing cases under provisions of various laws

Blocking of illegal betting apps/websites

Accused arrested from several states

Awareness programmes on perils of online betting

Geofencing to prevent betting apps from being available in state