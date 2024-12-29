One Runner Became a Year Younger

Hyderabad: Over 1,700 runners, including many senior citizens, ran the distance at the ACE East Hyderabad Half Marathon organised by the LB Nagar Runners on Sunday. The group, formed in 2011 with four members, now has nearly 500 active participants.

Chiranjeevi Gondapaka, one of the founding members, said: “We have participants from all walks of life — doctors, lawyers, politicians, real estate professionals, and police officers. On the ground, we are all runners, united by a common goal.”

The event featured runs in four distances: 5 km, 10 km, 16 km, and 21 km. The longest run saw 450 registrations, while the 16 km and combined 5 km and 10 km runs attracted over 1,300 participants.

The event followed an “untimed run” format, focusing on self-improvement rather than competition. “We encourage runners to race against themselves, not against the clock,” said Chiranjeevi.

The most senior participant was 73-year-old Nagabhushana Rao, while Dr Narasimha Rao, aged 64, from Gandhi Hospital, also took part.

Rao said he had been running for five years, mostly training on his own and with his group, the ECL Runners. “Running keeps me fit and active,” Rao told Deccan Chronicle. He runs 10-12 km every morning and 5 km in the evening. He has completed the marathon 14 times and achieved podium finishes six times in the 65-plus age group.

Anand Raman, a 60-year-old runner who mentors newcomers, said he had completed marathons and was training for an Ironman triathlon. Latha Narsingh, a homemaker turned half-marathon runner, credited the structured training programmes for her success.

It was a first run for Raghu Anand, an IT employee. “I was shocked to see such a large number of participants. Running with my daughter was a special experience.”

To prepare participants, LB Nagar Runners offers an eight-week training programme twice a year, costing Rs 800. The programme is designed to help beginners transition from a sedentary lifestyle to completing a 5-km run.

“Our training programme starts with walking for the first two to three weeks. Then we teach running drills and techniques. By the end of eight weeks, participants can run at least 5 km without stopping,” said an organiser.