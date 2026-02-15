One More Cattle Kill by Tiger, Officials on Wait-and-Watch Mode

Hyderabad:Almost as if sticking to a schedule, the tiger, moving around in Siddipet district since the beginning of February, is learnt to have made another cattle kill near Gundaram, not very far from Arepalli near which it stayed for a few days.

The last cattle kill by the tiger was last Sunday; and typically, tigers make a kill a week and feed on it twice or thrice during the period. On Saturday, officials said they have stayed away from getting anywhere close to where the tiger could be in some hillocks covered by scrub jungle.



“Fresh pugmarks were seen on Saturday in the area and so far, it appears to have decided to stick around in Siddipet district,” an official said.



Wildlife veterinarian teams have been on the stand-by to tranquilise and capture the tiger if the need arose and an opportunity presented itself. Trap cages being moved from one place to another on the tiger’s trail.



With the tiger moving in villages spread over Koheda and Chinnakondur mandals, forest, revenue, and police officials have been alerting people in villages close to where the tiger had been moving around be very cautious and careful while moving around, and return to their homes before it gets dark.





