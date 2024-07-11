One More BRS MLA, Prakash Goud, Likely to Join Congress Today

Hyderabad: The opposition BRS could likely see one more of its MLAs quit with word doing the rounds on Thursday that T. Prakash Goud, the party MLA from Rajendranagar is expected to join the Congress on Friday.

Goud, it was learnt, would meet with Chief Minister and TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy on Friday afternoon, and join the Congress. It is learnt that Goud discussed his plans with his close associates and followers and took them into confidence on his decision to leave the BRS.

Goud will be the eight BRS MLA to quit the opposition party, and the first from the Greater Hyderabad region. Six BRS MLCs too have so far joined the Congress.



It is also learnt that Goud’s exit from the BRS will likely be followed by that of Serilingampally MLA Arekapudi Gandhi in the next few days.

