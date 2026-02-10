One Lakh Indiramma House Beneficiaries to Move In by March-End: Housing Corporation MD

Nalgonda: Telangana Housing Corporation, managing director V.P. Gautham on Tuesday said the State government was working towards enabling one lakh beneficiary families to occupy their sanctioned Indiramma houses by the end of March.

Gautam inspected Indiramma houses under construction at Pedakaparthi village in Chityala mandal of Nalgonda district along with district collector B Chandrasekhar. He interacted with beneficiaries and reviewed the progress of construction.

The managing director cautioned beneficiaries against exceeding the sanctioned cost of Rs 5 lakh per house and advised them not to take additional loans. He said houses should be constructed within the approved budget and encouraged the use of local masons to keep costs under control. He asked Indiramma committees to educate beneficiaries on cost management and instructed the village sarpanch to convene another meeting to sensitise them.

Gautam also reviewed details relating to construction expenditure, payments under the employment guarantee scheme and the sanction of individual household toilets. He directed officials to ensure that toilet construction is taken up immediately after houses reach slab or roof level.

Housing Corporation district project director Raj Kumar said 6,300 Indiramma houses were under construction in the district and would be completed by the end of March.

Noting that construction had not begun for some houses in the SC colony, Gautam suggested extending loans of Rs 1 lakh through women’s self-help groups to facilitate a quick start. He urged beneficiaries who had not commenced work to begin construction immediately.

The district collector reiterated that houses must be built strictly according to government-prescribed measurements, warning that deviations would increase costs and create difficulties for beneficiaries.