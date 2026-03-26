One Lakh Devotees To Join Rama Navami Yatra

HYDERABAD: The Bhagyanagar Sri Rama Navami Utsav Samithi announced on Wednesday that this year’s Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra is expected to see the participation of around one lakh devotees.

The chief guests will be Acharya Shri Swamy Ramswaroop Bramachari Ji Maharaj of Ujjain and Swami Advaitanad Giri Maharaj of Gangotri Dham, Uttarakhand. The Sri Rama Kalyanam will be attended by Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla at the Sitaram Bagh Temple on Friday.

Dr Bhagwant Rao, president of the Utsav Samithi, said: “All the arrangements are being taken care of. The Shobha Yatra will start at Sitaram Bagh at 1 pm, with a public address at Begumbazar. The yatra will conclude at Andhra Bank, Sultan Bazar.”

General secretary Govind Rathi added: “All arrangements have been made. Coordination meetings with government agencies have taken place to ensure smooth organisation. We request all devotees to make this event a grand success by participating with total devotion, with praises and chants.”

The Samithi has emphasised that the yatra will be conducted with full coordination between organisers and civic authorities to manage the large turnout.