One Killed, 5 Injured in Collision in Moinabad

Chevella: One person was killed and five others were severely injured in a road accident on the Bijapur Highway in Moinabad of Rangareddy district on Friday morning. The collision occurred near the Taj Drive-In under Kanakamamidi limits of Moinabad mandal when two cars crashed into each other.

Officials said five of the injured are in critical condition. The vehicles were mangled due to the impact.

Police arrived at the scene and carried out rescue operations.