One Killed, 5 Injured in Collision in Moinabad

Telangana
21 Nov 2025 9:45 AM IST

Five in critical condition after two cars crash near Taj Drive-In in Moinabad

The vehicles were mangled due to the impact.

Chevella: One person was killed and five others were severely injured in a road accident on the Bijapur Highway in Moinabad of Rangareddy district on Friday morning. The collision occurred near the Taj Drive-In under Kanakamamidi limits of Moinabad mandal when two cars crashed into each other.

Officials said five of the injured are in critical condition. The vehicles were mangled due to the impact.
Police arrived at the scene and carried out rescue operations.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Moinabad Chevella Tragedy 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

