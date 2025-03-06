One Killed, 28 Injured as Truck Overturns in Warangal
Warangal: A truck carrying labourers overturned near Itukalapally in Narsampet mandal on Thursday, resulting in one death and 28 injuries. The accident occurred when the labourers were heading to work from GD Thanda in Chennaraopet mandal. Reports suggest that the truck was carrying more passengers than permitted. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
