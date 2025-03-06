 Top
One Killed, 28 Injured as Truck Overturns in Warangal

6 March 2025 1:59 PM IST

Reports suggest that the truck was carrying more passengers than permitted.

Warangal: A truck carrying labourers overturned near Itukalapally in Narsampet mandal on Thursday, resulting in one death and 28 injuries. The accident occurred when the labourers were heading to work from GD Thanda in Chennaraopet mandal. Reports suggest that the truck was carrying more passengers than permitted. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.


