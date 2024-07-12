One injured in Hyderabad police firing at Nampally railway station

Hyderabad: One person suffered bullet injuries while three other persons escaped when the city police opened fire on them at Nampally railway station here on Thursday night.



Four persons were moving under suspicious circumstances near Nampally railway station when a police patrolling team intercepted them. When the police questioned their whereabouts, one among the four persons tried to attack them with an axe.

In order to protect themselves from the quartet, the police opened fire on them resulting in injuries to one person while three others managed to escape. The police admitted the injured person to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) where doctors performed a minor injury to remove the bullet. Doctors said the condition of the injured person was stable.

Initial inquiries by the police revealed that the quartet belong to Manguru basthi near Asifnagar. For the second time, the police opened fire against those who attacked them while on duty. At Pedda Amberpet near Outer Ring Road (ORR), the police opened fire on dreaded Pardhi gang and nabbed succeeded in nabbing two gang members.