One In Every Four Crime Events Originates In Cyberspace, Says Police

HYDERABAD: Cybercrime accounts for nearly one in every four FIRs, causing financial losses far exceeding conventional crimes, officials said.

Addressing participants during a cyber hygiene workshop for women journalists conducted by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Tuesday, TGCSB director Shikha Goel said journalists are vulnerable due to their constant interaction with unknown sources, active social media presence, and frequent exchange of documents and links.

She warned that cybercriminals no longer require physical presence, as smartphones and Internet access are sufficient to target victims.

Goel listed common cybercrimes targeting women, including cyberstalking, online harassment, sextortion, fake profiles, morphing and misuse of images, and matrimonial frauds. “Anyone dependent on mobile phones and the internet is at risk, but journalists face higher exposure,” she said, advising them to regularly review their digital footprint and remain alert.

Director-General of Police B. Shivdhar Reddy highlighted the growing scale and impact of cybercrime and stressed the need for collective vigilance and proactive reporting. He encouraged media professionals to not only safeguard themselves but also use their platforms to educate citizens about cyber safety and responsible digital behaviour.

“The first of its kind in the country, TGCSB, is working to strengthen cybercrime response systems. The modus operandi of cybercriminals is constantly evolving, and every individual today is affected directly or indirectly,” the DGP said.

The session, led by Sunny N.V., the CEO of Vatins, focused on behavioural awareness as the first line of defence. He urged participants to pause and think before clicking on links or sharing information.

He explained that cybersecurity operates through multiple layers to ensure comprehensive protection against evolving digital threats. Network security safeguards the flow of data across systems by preventing unauthorised access, while application security focuses on identifying and fixing vulnerabilities in software and apps and stresses the importance of two-step verification.

Sunny stressed that relying on a single layer is insufficient, as cyber threats are increasingly sophisticated. Instead, a multi-layered approach ensures that even if one defence fails, others continue to protect the system, reducing the risk of data breaches and financial loss.

Cloud security protects data stored on remote servers, ensuring safe access and storage. Email security helps detect phishing, spam, and malicious attachments that often serve as entry points for cyberattacks. Social media security involves securing accounts and monitoring misuse or impersonation. Messaging platform security ensures private communications remain encrypted and protected from interception. Endpoint security safeguards individual devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and desktops from malware and unauthorised access.

Participants were also briefed on immediate response measures in case of cyber fraud, including promptly informing banks to freeze transactions, changing passwords, preserving evidence, and reporting incidents through the national cybercrime portal and helpline 1930. Officials said early reporting significantly improves the chances of recovering lost money.