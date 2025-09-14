 Top
One Dead, Five Injured in Rajendranagar Car Crash

Telangana
DC Correspondent
14 Sept 2025 12:00 PM IST

Overspeeding car hits divider on NH-44 near AG College; police urge public to follow road safety rules

The injured is being shifted to hospital in an ambulance. (Photo: Traffic Police, Hyderabad)

Hyderabad: A fatal road accident occurred near Temple Diversion, AG College, under Rajendranagar Traffic Police Station limits, at around 3.20 a.m. on Sunday. A car, travelling from Shamshabad towards Aramgarh, lost control due to overspeeding and rammed into the road divider.

One person died on the spot, while five others sustained injuries and were shifted to a private hospital in Shamshabad for treatment. Police confirmed that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol but had failed to wear a seat belt.
Police have appealed to the public to avoid overspeeding, wear seat belts, and strictly follow traffic rules to ensure safety.
