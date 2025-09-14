One Dead, Five Injured in Rajendranagar Car Crash

Hyderabad: A fatal road accident occurred near Temple Diversion, AG College, under Rajendranagar Traffic Police Station limits, at around 3.20 a.m. on Sunday. A car, travelling from Shamshabad towards Aramgarh, lost control due to overspeeding and rammed into the road divider.

One person died on the spot, while five others sustained injuries and were shifted to a private hospital in Shamshabad for treatment. Police confirmed that the driver was not under the influence of alcohol but had failed to wear a seat belt.

Police have appealed to the public to avoid overspeeding, wear seat belts, and strictly follow traffic rules to ensure safety.