One Dead, 92 Affected in Food Poisoning at Hyderabad Mental Health Institute

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha on Wednesday said 92 patients at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) here were affected due to suspected food poisoning. One patient had died on Tuesday and the cause of death was under investigation.

Of those affected, 18 are stable and admitted to the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH). They are expected to be discharged in a couple of days. Addressing reporters after visiting the IMH, Rajanarasimha said the remaining 74 patients are also stable and receiving special care from doctors, with recovery expected in a couple of days.

While water contamination was initially suspected, analysis showed no contamination "up to 95 per cent". The minister said the quality of food served to the patients on June 2 is under scrutiny and a report is awaited. Further action would be taken as per the report.

The services of the "diet contractor" have been terminated. A formal complaint has been lodged with police over the suspected food poisoning incident, he added. The minister also emphasised that the state government would take action after identifying accountability for the patient's death.

Describing the incident as "unfortunate", he said the state government would take steps to prevent such incidents. Asked about the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, Rajanarasimha said the government is increasing testing and advised against creating panic among the public.

The government would periodically review COVID-19 cases and seasonal diseases. As per official sources, one COVID-19 case has been reported so far during the current spell. One person died and around 70 others suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea at the Telangana government's Institute of Mental Health (IMH) here, officials said on Tuesday.