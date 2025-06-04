One Dead, 70 Ill in Suspected Food Poisoning at Erragadda Mental Hospital

Hyderabad:A patient at the Mental Health Institute in Erragadda died on Tuesday morning, allegedly due to food poisoning. Around 70 other patients reported symptoms such as vomiting and stomach pain. Two of them were shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

According to authorities, patients began complaining of discomfort on Monday evening and were given symptomatic treatment. However, around 7 am on Tuesday, a patient identified as Karan was found unresponsive. Following this, several other patients also began exhibiting symptoms of food poisoning.



A medical team and ambulances were rushed from Osmania General Hospital to provide assistance. Two patients in serious condition were admitted to Osmania, while others received treatment on-site.



Authorities stated that the condition of all other patients was stable and no new cases have been reported since 5 pm on Tuesday. An investigation is underway to determine whether the food or water was contaminated. Samples have been collected and sent to Institute of Preventive Medicine for testing.



Health minister Damodar Rajnarsimha has taken note of the incident and is monitoring the situation.