One Body Recovered in Afzal Sagar Rain Tragedy, Search On for Another

Hyderabad: In the tragic incident where an uncle and his son-in-law were swept away in Afzal Sagar drain during Sunday’s heavy rains, one body has been recovered. Rescue teams found the body of Arjun in the Musi River at Nalgonda.

Family members rushed to the spot after being informed. Meanwhile, search operations are still underway to trace the other missing person. Authorities have intensified rescue efforts with teams deployed along vulnerable stretches of the river.



