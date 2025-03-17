Once common sparrows now hardly seen in city

Modern architecture does not have small crevices where these birds can build their nests. Cities also have the problem of water with pesticides, other than air pollution and mobile tower radiation.

"Let's go by the science and evidence. While sparrows may not be commonly seen in the heart of the city, they are still present in old localities with traditional architecture. Urbanisation and modern construction techniques that lack nesting spaces have led to their disappearance from many areas. However, in places like Moinabad and Attapur, where old structures remain, sparrows are still spotted in good numbers," says Farida Tampal, state director of WWF-India.

House sparrows, called 'pichuka' in Telugu, have always lived close to humans. In villages, their numbers have stayed steady over the years, but in cities the habitat loss has been rapid.

Arya Sahu, a four-year-old child, is unfamiliar with house sparrows. "I have seen pigeons, peacocks and parrots but I don't think I have ever seen a sparrow," the child says, highlighting how rare these birds have become.





Arya’s mother Sneha Trivedi, 35, says, "I remember waking up to the chirping of sparrows in my childhood but they have disappeared from the cities. The last time I saw a sparrow was in my village a few months ago."





Paruchuri Balaraam Naidu, 84, said, "In earlier times, I didn’t need an alarm to wake up. The chirping of sparrows woke me up. There were many sparrows in and around my home in the village. But now, when I visit, I only see empty nests."

"Sparrows need our help and there are simple ways to support their revival," said Hyderabad-based birdwatcher Sriram Reddy.





"Installing sparrow-friendly nesting boxes at homes and balconies can provide them with safe breeding spaces. Educating children and communities about their ecological importance can ensure long-term conservation. Even architects and city planners can make a difference by incorporating bird-friendly designs in urban spaces," he said.



PROTECT OUR WINGED FRIENDS

1. Install sparrow-friendly nesting boxes in balconies.

2. Educating children and communities about their importance.

3. Architects and city planners must incorporate bird-friendly designs.