Onam Feted With Traditional Touch

Hyderabad:The Onam celebrations are going on in the city, as the Malayalis who went to their native places to celebrate the festival returned to the city and organised an event. Women wearing the traditional saris and men in mundu gathered to celebrate at the World Malayalee Council’s celebration at Mettuguda, as well as at Nallagandla.

The artistic flower arrangements and the native culinary spread, prepared by Malayali families, were special attractions at the functions.



Vinitha Prakesh, a resident of Kukutpally, who has been living in the city for over a decade, said, “For many Karalites, the city of Hyderabad is our next home and with our friends and relatives here we are celebrating on a grand scale. We celebrate the festival for almost two months. We have several associations and they celebrate the festival at one place every weekend.”



She said, “By displaying cultural heritage with traditional Ona Sadya, floral arrangements called Pookkalam, we enjoy our most important festival. We women are more excited about the fest. It brings everyone together for the celebration.” Abilash Ashish, a resident of Chandanagar, said, “As this is our festival, we invite our friends, who can experience our tradition and food as well. This gives everyone a chance to explore the incredible India.”

