Onam Celebrations Infuse Kerala’s Festive Spirit into Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Malayali community in Hyderabad celebrated the vibrant festival of Onam with much fanfare and joy, keeping the essence of Kerala alive despite being far from home.

The streets were filled with men and women donning their finest traditional attire, with women radiating in graceful off-white saris and men looking dignified in crisp mundus. The celebration was further enriched with striking floral arrangements, known as Pookalam, and the preparation of traditional culinary delights, bringing families and communities together in a spirit of unity and festivity.

Various Malayali associations across the city, including the Kerala Samajam, Confederation of Telugu Region Malayalis, Thanal Malayali Seva Samiti, All In Malayali Association, Malnad Fine Arts Club, Telangana Malayali Association and Sangamam Kala Samskarika Kendra, hosted grand Onam events. A highlight of these gatherings was the much-anticipated Onam Sadhya, the lavish feast that is an essential part of the celebration.

"For the past 25 years, I’ve experienced Onam in Hyderabad, and every year it only gets better," said Ajay Nair, a resident of Secunderabad. "The Malayali community here ensures that we celebrate Onam with the same zeal as we would back in Kerala. It’s a way of connecting with our roots and keeping our traditions alive."

Anu Menon, a homemaker from Kondapur, expressed similar sentiments, "In Kerala, Onam lasts for ten days, but in Hyderabad, we stretch it over several weekends. Each association takes turns organising festivities, making sure we celebrate for nearly two months. It brings the entire community closer, and these celebrations give us a much-needed break from our daily routines."

K. Ramesh, a member of a city-based Malayali organisation, said, "Onam is not just a festival, but a homecoming for King Mahabali, whose spirit is believed to visit Kerala during this time."

“The first day, Atham, and the final day, Thiruvonam, are of the utmost importance. My favourite part about this festival is that it doesn't get over in just one day," his 6-year-old little daughter Kaya K, told Deccan Chronicle.

With the festive spirit continuing in Hyderabad for another week, the Malayali community ensures that the essence of Onam thrives, strengthening their connection to their homeland while creating a sense of belonging in their adopted city.