On World Heart Day, NIMS Urges Youngsters to Prioritize Heart Health with Awareness Rally

Hyderabad: This World Heart Day, the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciencies (Nims) urged youngsters to pay special attention to their heart health. The institute organised a heart health awareness rally under the global theme 'Don’t Miss a Beat'. The initiative sought to raise awareness on cardiovascular diseases and encourage preventive care for heart health.

The rally began at 8 am from the nims campus and proceeded through the main roads of Panjagutta, with doctors, nurses, medical students, staff and paramedical personnel participants. Carrying placards and raising slogans, participants promoted early detection, regular screenings and adoption of heart-healthy lifestyles.

The event was led by Prof. O. Sai Satish, Dr M. Amaresh Rao and Dr Rama Kumari N., head of the department of cardiology, Nims. “Heart disease doesn’t always announce itself. The key is not to ignore the signs. We urge everyone — young and old — to prioritise heart health and make regular screenings a habit. Avoid junk food, adopt a heart-healthy diet and don’t miss a beat — literally and figuratively,” Dr Kumari said.

Special focus was given to youngsters, highlighting the increasing risks of premature heart disease and the importance of adopting preventive measures early in life.

Heart Health Tips for Gen Z:

- Stay active and limit screen time.

- Follow a balanced, low-sodium, low-sugar diet.

- Avoid smoking, vaping and substance use.

- Manage stress through mindfulness, hobbies or counselling.

- Ensure 7–9 hours of quality sleep daily.

- Go for regular screenings, especially with family history.

- Fact-check viral health trends with professionals.

- Use social media to spread real wellness practices.









Osmania University's Dr. Raju Padiya Wins National Navodayan Super Award for Excellence in Science

DC Correspondent

Hyderabad: Osmania University professor Dr Raju Padiya has won the National Navodayan Super Award. The honour was conferred by the Navsanvad Foundation JNV India for his contributions in science and technology. His work on diabetes and its complications has led to the publication of 30 international research papers.

Dr Padiya, senior assistant Professor in the department of biochemistry at the University College of Science, has spent 12 years in teaching and research. He has guided three doctoral scholars who completed their degrees under his supervision. He has delivered 45 invited lectures at conferences and symposiums. His outreach efforts, the university said, reflect his belief in translating science from “Lab to Layman.”





GHMC Upgrades Sports Infrastructure, Encourages Public to Book Slots Online for Facilities

DC Correspondent

Hyderabad: The GHMC said it was upgrading its sports infrastructure and urged the people to make use of them and book their slots online at https://sports.ghmc.gov.in The GHMC has 34 sports complexes and 14 swimming pools in the city. It said qualified coaches are available to guide learners and support regular practice across different disciplines.



Haj Committee Releases First Waiting List for Haj 2026, Includes 1,928 Applicants from Telangana

DC Correspondent

Hyderabad: The Haj Committee of India has released of the first waiting list of applicant for Haj 2026, including 1,928 from Telangana. The selected applicants must deposit `1,52,300 by October 11; the sum includes the advance Haj amount, miscellaneous dues and non refundable processing fee. Pilgrims were advised to upload or submit necessary documents, medical screening and fitness certificate at the stae Haj Committee by October 18. Telangana Haj committee Chairman, Syed Gulam Afzal Biabani has asked the applicants to make payments before the deadline and submit the documents. Failure to meet the deadline will lead to cancellation of Haj seat.





State Approves ₹3.2 Crore Fee Exemption for CSIR-IICT Science Centre

DC Correspondent

Hyderabad: The state government has approved a fee exemption as a special case of about 3.2 crore for CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) for the construction of a science experience centre on its campus. The GHMC had earlier levied a ₹3,24,24,819 fee as a building permit after reviewing IICT's proposal for constructing an entry gate, gate complex and main science centre. The project site, located at Nacharam, Uppal mandal, spans 43,856.09 sq. m, with 1,340.21 sq. m affected by road widening, leaving a net plot area of 42,515.88 sq. m. In support of the initiative, Union culture minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat requested the state government to waive the building permit fee. He highlighted that the Union culture ministry had sanctioned ₹41 crore under the 'Promotion of Culture of Science' (SPOCS) scheme for the science experience centre, which would serve as a cutting-edge facility promoting science education among schoolchildren in Hyderabad and surrounding regions.





26-Year-Old Mubashira Patel Wins 2025 Srinivas Rayaprol Poetry Prize

DC Correspondent

Hyderabad: Mubashira Patel, a 26-year-old sociology student at University of Mumbai, has been named winner of the Srinivas Rayaprol Poetry Prize 2025, an award instituted by the Hyderabad-based Srinivas Rayaprol Literary Trust and jointly administered by the department of English at the University of Hyderabad. This is the 17th edition of the award, which recognises excellence in poetry in English by writers aged between 20 and 40.

Patel was chosen from among 126 competitors this year by poet and ‘Almost Island’ editor Sharmistha Mohanty along with two faculty members from the UoH’s department of English. The prize, which carries a citation and `15,000, will be presented on October 25, the centenary of Srinivas Rayaprol’s birth.

Patel began writing when she was eight years old and describes herself as “a literature aficionado, an amateur philosopher, and a newly published poet.” Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in sociology, her academic work explores marginal voices and cultural memory. Her poetry is informed by this inquiry and shaped by lyric form and what she calls a drive toward emotional excavation. She also has an interest in fanfiction and anime.

Since its inception in 2009, the prize has gone to poets such as Aditi Machado, Hemant Mohapatra, Aditi Rao, Tushar Jain, Mihir Vatsa, Ranjani Murali, Aishwarya Iyer, Goirick Brahmachari, Debarshi Mitra, Poorna Swami, Prashant Parvataneni, Satya Dash, Pervin Saket, Syam Sudhakar, Nikita Deshpande, and Ajay Kumar.

Well-known poets including Jeet Thayil, Sudeep Sen, Keki Daruwalla, Arundhathi Subramanian, Manohar Shetty, Arvind Krishna Mehrotra, Ranjit Hoskote, E.V. Ramakrishnan, Gieve Patel, Mamang Dai, Vinay Dharwadker, Mani Rao, Sridala Swami, and Menka Shivdasani have served as jury members in earlier years.





Man Gets Life Imprisonment for Killing 2 Women

DC Correspondent

Hyderabad: A Medak district court on Monday sentenced a 49-year-old man to life imprisonment for murdering a mother and daughter in 2022. The convict, Marrikindi Nagesh of Vadiyaram village, lured the two women into a forest area on April 10, 2022, and strangled them with a chunni. Then Ramayampet circle inspector Chandrasekhar Reddy had registered the case and began the investigation.

The trial was pursued by current SHO Venkata Raja Goud, who presented key witnesses and crucial evidence. After reviewing the material and testimonies, District Judge Neelima sentenced Nagesh to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of `5,000.

Public prosecutor T. Venkatesh represented the case, while ASI Vithal and CDO Satish assisted in the proceedings. Medak SP D. V. Srinivasa Rao announced the conviction and commended the coordinated efforts of the police and prosecution, noting that their work ensured justice for the victims.