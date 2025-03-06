On 6th day of Brahmostavams, Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy Appears in attire of ‘Godardhana Giridhari’

NALGONDA: During the sixth day of the annual Brahmotsavams, devotees at Yadagirigutta temple witnessed a unique spectacle as God Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy appeared in the attire of Godardhana Giridhari. Temple priests meticulously adorned the deity with the special attire and conducted seva at the mada veedulu on the hill shrine. The festivities continued into the evening with the performance of simha vahana seva by the temple priests, adding to the divine aura of the celebration. Cultural programmes, including bhajans and devotional discourses, were also held on the hill shrine.





Caption: Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple appearing in the attire of ‘Godardhana Giridhari’ at Yadagrigutta temple on Thursday.



