On 6th day of Brahmostavams, Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy Appears in attire of ‘Godardhana Giridhari’

Telangana
DC Correspondent
6 March 2025 8:47 PM IST

During the sixth day of the annual Brahmotsavams, devotees at Yadagirigutta temple witnessed a unique spectacle as God Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy appeared in the attire of Godardhana Giridhari.

Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple appearing in the attire of ‘Godardhana Giridhari’ at Yadagrigutta temple on Thursday.

NALGONDA: During the sixth day of the annual Brahmotsavams, devotees at Yadagirigutta temple witnessed a unique spectacle as God Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy appeared in the attire of Godardhana Giridhari. Temple priests meticulously adorned the deity with the special attire and conducted seva at the mada veedulu on the hill shrine. The festivities continued into the evening with the performance of simha vahana seva by the temple priests, adding to the divine aura of the celebration. Cultural programmes, including bhajans and devotional discourses, were also held on the hill shrine.



Caption: Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple appearing in the attire of ‘Godardhana Giridhari’ at Yadagrigutta temple on Thursday.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Yadagirigutta Temple telangana 
India Southern States Telangana Nalgonda 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

