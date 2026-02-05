Oldest Cattle Market in Telangana Thrives Amid Urban Expansion

Hyderabad: The Narsingi cattle fair, regarded as the oldest cattle market in Telangana, continues to attract traders and buyers from across the country, despite rapid urbanisation in the area.

Held every Friday from morning till late evening, the market draws cattle brought in from several states, particularly from northern India. Located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Narsingi, now part of the city’s expanding urban landscape of malls and high-rises, was once an agricultural hub and continues to serve farmers. Traders say the weekly market still records business worth several lakhs of rupees.

The peak trading period begins about three Fridays after Sankranti, when the harvest season concludes, and farmers are financially prepared to invest in livestock. Anticipating this demand, sellers from Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh transport cattle to the market in containers and lorries.

Kali Yadav, a trader from Hisar in Haryana, said they had brought eight buffaloes in a lorry to the fair. Another trader, Dinakar Yadav, said cattle prices range from `1.2 lakh to `2 lakh, adding that “each cow between 10 to 15 litre milk.”

Krishna Kanna Yadav, a third-generation cattle trader from Keshavaram in Shamirpet, said the market was known for high-yield dairy animals. “This is a key trading hub for high-yield dairy animals, especially Murrah and Gujjar buffaloes, and is widely regarded as a one-stop destination for premium breeds.”

Superior varieties such as Dhulia and Gujjar, valued for high milk yield, are sourced from the market, he said. The supply caters both to Niloufer Café and local consumers, said Kanna Yadav, who maintains more than 150 buffaloes.

Local vendor P. Susheel Kumar said his family has been associated with the market for generations. “I have been seeing it since childhood. Over the years, it has remained rooted in tradition, but today it has grown significantly.”