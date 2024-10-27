Old Video of Jagga Reddy Stirs Up Fresh Controversy

Hyderabad:TPCC working president Jagga Reddy was embroiled in a controversy after a video purportedly showing him using abusive language against Sangareddy district collector Valluru Kranti, went viral across social media platforms on Saturday.

Reddy is heard expressing anger at the collector's unavailability despite numerous calls, making remarks in highly personal terms.

In the video, he is heard saying, “I got angry when the collector didn’t answer my call after I tried ten times. Then I called her PA and asked if she was at home and sleeping with her husband. If Jagga Reddy gets angry, it will be like this”.

This video, said to be from July 7 this year during his birthday celebrations, sparked widespread social media commentary.

Jagga Reddy refuted these allegations at a press conference here on Saturday, claiming that he had previously used similar language directed at a male collector under the BRS government, accusing political opponents of altering the footage to damage his reputation.

He lost his cool during the press conference and abused BRS leaders K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao for failing to control BRS social media warriors from spreading fake news and lies against Congress government, ministers and party leaders.

Reddy warned that he would track down these alleged social media offenders, wherever they may be and bring them to Hyderabad, remove their clothes and subject them to public humiliation in front of PJR statue at Khairatabad junction. He warned of similar action against Rama Rao and Harish Rao if they did not address the issue.