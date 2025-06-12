Old Govt School Gets Modern Look

ADILABAD: An old government high school, established in 1964, has been transformed into a modern facility with corporate-style amenities after a fire in December 2023 destroyed its classrooms and library. The new building was completed in just 10 months.

A modern school and college building was constructed at the same location in Luxettipet, Mancherial district, at a cost of ₹10 crore funded by the government.

The newly constructed building is set to be inaugurated on June 12. With its modern design and amenities, it resembles a corporate-style college.

The newly constructed modern building features 28 classrooms, 12 for the high school and 16 for the college, along with well-equipped laboratories, modern infrastructure, and landscaped gardens, all on the same campus.

The school was originally established in 1964, and a government college was added on the same campus in 1969. It was the only government college in Luxettipet at the time, attracting students from surrounding areas of the erstwhile Adilabad and Karimnagar districts.

The school and college, along with their dedicated staff, served students for nearly 60 years. However, over time, the building was neglected and began to develop structural cracks.

The school and college have produced numerous professionals, government officials, academicians, and political leaders over the years. Notably, Mancherial MLA K. Premsagar Rao, a member of the 1973–74 SSC batch, is among its distinguished alumni.

Following the fire incident that reduced the classrooms and library to ashes, he took the initiative to construct a new, modern building for the school and college.

A large number of alumni, along with retired teachers and lecturers of the institution and their families, are expected to attend the reopening ceremony of the newly constructed modern building. K. Premsagar Rao expressed his gratitude, saying he felt fortunate to have the rare opportunity, as a former student of the school, to lead the reconstruction of the school and college with modern facilities.

Mancherial MLA Premsagar Rao said he was honoured to have the opportunity to rededicate the very school and college where he once studied to the people of the region. He expressed hope that the modern facilities would benefit students and significantly contribute to strengthening education in the area.



