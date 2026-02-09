Old City Residents Seek Metro Stations Near Heritage Sites

Hyderabad: Residents of Hyderabad’s Old City have urged the authorities to reconsider station locations on the proposed Metro Rail corridor between Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) and Chandrayangutta, seeking stations near key heritage structures to improve access and visibility.

The 7.5-km Old City Metro corridor, intended to connect the Old City with the newer parts of Hyderabad, is proposed to have stations at Salarjung Museum, Charminar, Shah-Ali-Banda, Aliabad, Falaknuma and Chandrayangutta.

Residents and heritage conservation advocates have demanded stations near the Old MCH office at Darulshifa, the Shalibanda clock tower and Aliabad Sarai, citing their historical significance.

Hyderabad Metro Rail authorities said there was no proposal at present to alter their plans. Officials also pointed out that cases relating to structures at the Old MCH office, Shalibanda clock tower and Aliabad Sarai were pending before the High Court.

Govind Narayana Sharma, a resident of Shalibanda and a descendant of Raja Rai Rayan, who built the clock tower in 1904, said the structure was a major landmark and deserved direct Metro connectivity. “We urge the Metro Rail authorities to provide a station integrated with the heritage clock tower and will submit a formal representation shortly,” he said.

Similar demands have been raised for Aliabad, one of the 13 historic gates of Hyderabad’s city wall, which adjoins Aliabad Sarai, a travellers’ rest house dating back to the Qutb Shahi period.

The Old Municipal Corporation office at Darulshifa, built by Suleiman Yar Jung, served as Hyderabad’s municipal headquarters until 1990. Congress leader and Dabeerpura corporator candidate Hyder Jaffary said the issue had earlier been discussed with former Metro managing director N.V.S. Reddy. “The proposed metro station near the football ground at Dar-ul-Shifa is close to an Ashoorkhana, raising concerns that construction could disrupt prayers. Locals also want the old municipal headquarters preserved,” he said.

Residents said they would continue to press for station realignment that balances heritage conservation with urban transport needs.