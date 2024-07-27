Old City metro rail will be completed in four years: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Congress government took the responsibility of completing the Old City metro rail project in four years.

This was stated by the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy while responding to the AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's remarks in the Assembly here on Saturday.

Revanth Reddy said, “The Old City was not an old habitation in Hyderabad. It is an original city. As a Union Minister for Urban Development, S. Jaipal Reddy provided a Viable Gap Fund for construction of Hyderabad Metro Rail.”

The metro rail project would be operational by the next Assembly elections, he said. Like the previous BRS government, the Congress government would not waste time making false promises of developing the Old City into Istanbul.

During its 10-year rule, the previous BRS government failed to extend metro rail services to Old City. After coming to power, the Congress government laid the foundation stone for the metro rail in Old City. A report was submitted to the Centre explaining about the metro rail second phase project on 78 km stretch.

Referring to his remarks calling the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an elder brother, Revanth Reddy clarified that he called Modi as an elder brother in the interest of the State only. “I requested Modi to act as an elder to protect the State’s interest but not political interest. We also urged him to sanction funds for Telangana like Gujarat,” he said.

“Whether anyone accepts it or not, Modi is the Prime Minister of India and he is like an elder brother for the States,” he added.