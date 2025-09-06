OGH Launches New Chest Wall Surgery

Hyderabad:Osmania General Hospital (OGH) hosted the first-ever Pectus Workshop on its campus, introducing advanced chest wall corrective surgeries. Organised by Dr Anita Bhalla, head of cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, the two-day programme featured live surgeries, cadaveric hands-on training, academic sessions and simulation workshops.

















Dr Shyam Kolvekar, who chairs St Bartholomew’s Hospital, London, and heads the UK National Pectus Group, performed a live pectus corrective surgery assisted by Dr Bhalla. Addressing participants, Dr Kolvekar said that children under 10 years can be managed conservatively, while surgical correction is best advised after 12 years of age.



"The event featured the first-ever minimally invasive repair of Pectus Excavatum at OGH," said Dr Abhimanyu Singh, head of anaesthesia. The procedure was broadcast live to hospitals across Hyderabad.



Dr Bhalla stressed the importance of early detection. “Pectus is a correctable disorder. Screening must begin in hospitals, schools and communities to ensure timely correction,” she said.



Faculty interactions and panel discussions featured leading experts including Dr L.M. Darlong and Dr K.R. Balasubramoniam, alongside Dr Kolvekar and Dr Bhalla. Day two, conducted by Dr RajKamal Vishnu (Chennai), focused on cadaveric hands-on training, simulation workshops and complication management.





GHMC sends 19 tea samples for analysis

Hyderabad: GHMC personnel collected 19 samples and sent them for analysis during a food safety drive across 42 tea powder units and tea stalls here on Thursday. Officials said that based on the analysis reports, actions will be taken against violators. Food safety officials also informed and educated staffers on food safety, hygiene and sanitation practices in the units.



Water supply to be disrupted in city on sept. 9, 10



Hyderabad:The water supply will be disrupted from 6 am on September 9 to 6 am to September 10, at SR Nagar, Sanathnagar, Borabanda, Erragadda, Banjara Hills, Vengal Raonagar, Yellareddyguda, Somajiguda, Fatehnagar, and parts of Jubilee Hills.



Supply wil also be halted in Kukatpally, Bhagyanagar, Vivekanandanagar, Yellammabanda, Moosapet, Bharathnagar,Moti Nagar and parts of Kukatpally Housing Board Colony (KPHB).

Chintal, Suchitra, Jeedimetla, Gajularamaram, Suraram, Adarshnagar, Bhagath Singhnagar and Jagadgirigutta are the other areas that will see a 24-hour water supply outage.

Water Supply is being halted as the HMWS&SB is replacing valves at Murmur, Mallaram and Kondapaka pumping station.





Medical Council’s check uncovers fake doctors

Hyderabad:The Telangana Medical Council conducted surprise inspections in Katedan, Shivarampally and Balapur Hyderabad here and uncovered multiple instances of illegal medical practice. Led by Vice Chairman Dr Srinivas Gundagani and member Dr Imran, the raids exposed three unqualified individuals —Ashok Kumar (Sri Guru Datta First Aid Centre), Mohan Goud (King First Aid Centre) and K. Naresh (Sharanya First Aid Centre) — administering antibiotics, steroid injections, and issuing prescriptions without proper qualifications.



Additionally, Dr Gururaj Gurupad (BHMS) was caught illegally practicing allopathy under the alias of Dr Seetharam. He had previously faced similar charges. Dr M. Sharan (BAMS, MD) was also found practicing modern medicine without authorisation. Three more fake doctors fled, locking their clinics.



Cases have been registered under the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act and the Telangana State Medical Practitioners Registration (TSMPR) Act.